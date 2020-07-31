Global COVID-19 recoveries cross 10M mark

By Burak Bir and Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – More than 10 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, the running tally of the US' Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday.

According to data, a total of 10,077,776 patients won their battle against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The number of cases stood at 17,219,767 while the global death toll hit 672,009

Brazil has the highest number of recoveries with more than 1.9 million, followed by the US with over 1.4 million.

While the US — the only country to cross the 4 million threshold in infections with an excess of 4.4 million cases and nearly 152,000 deaths — continues to be the worst-hit by the virus, Brazil, the new epicenter of virus, has over 2.6 million cases and more than 91,000 fatalities.

China, ground zero of novel coronavirus, has registered more than 87,200 cases and over 80,500 recoveries, while its death toll stood at 4,658. The barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.