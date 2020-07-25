Global COVID-19 recoveries pass 9M mark

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Over 9 million people have recovered from the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

Data showed a total of 9,043,203 patients won their battle against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The number of cases stood at 15,736,499, while the global death toll hit 639,652.

Brazil has the highest number of recoveries with more than 1.6 million, followed by the US with over 1.26 million.

While the US — the only country to cross the 4 million threshold of infections with an excess of 4.11 million cases and more than 145,500 deaths — continues to be the worst-hit by the virus, the new epicenter Brazil has over 2.28 million cases and more than 85,200 fatalities.

China, ground zero for the disease, has registered more than 86,200 cases and over 80,300 recoveries, while its death toll stood at 4,650. The barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.