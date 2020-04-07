Global death toll from coronavirus passes 80,000 mark

By Fahri Aksut

ANKARA (AA) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths around the world has passed a new milestone on Tuesday evening as more than 80,000 fatalities have been reported, according to data by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the COVID-19 virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions with over 1.4 million cases.

The Maryland-based university's running tally also counted nearly 298,000 recoveries.

Italy, Spain, the U.K. and France continue to be the countries facing the most fatalities, while the U.S. has the largest number of cases with more than 383,000.

Death toll in Italy is 17,127, in Spain 13,897, in the U.S 12,021, and 10,343 in France.

Spain, Italy and France follow the U.S. in the number of cases, with over 140,000, 135,000 and 110,00, respectively.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most-affected areas and imposed lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe its new epicenter.