Global hotel occupancy rates hit rock bottom amid virus

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Hotel occupancy rates have hit rock bottom globally due to travel restrictions in the wake of coronavirus.

Tourist hotspots across Europe, especially Italy, faced a tremendous blow in March.

The biggest drops were seen in Milan (94.5%) and Rome (90.5%). Their occupancy rates were 4% and 6.6%, respectively.

Other capitals, Athens recorded a 14% occupancy rate, Beijing 16.4%, Prague 17% and Paris 19.5%, according to figures compiled by the Hotel Association of Turkey.

"Occupancy rates, which range between 70% to 100% in the world's largest cities under normal conditions, hit the rock bottom as expected in March this year," the association said.

In Europe, the rate fell by 61.6% to 26.3% on average — the biggest drop since World War II — year-on-year in March.

The U.K. posted the highest rate with 36.5%, it noted.

The rate dropped 55.2% in Turkey to stand at 28.6% — 29% both in Istanbul and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya — in March.

The highest rates on a global scale were seen in Sydney with 48.5%, Los Angeles with 42.5% and New York with 34.5% in March.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions worldwide, with Europe and the U.S. the worst-hit regions.

There are nearly 2.57 million cases worldwide and more than 177,600 deaths. Almost 653,000 have recovered from the virus, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.