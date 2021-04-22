Global steel production jumps 10% in Q1

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Global crude steel output rose 10% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, according to the World Steel Association on Thursday.

Crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the platform was 486.9 million tons in January-March, the association said.

Turkey, the eighth-largest crude steel producer, posted an annual rise of 9.5% in crude steel production in the first three months of this year, to 9.8 million tons.

China remained the world’s largest crude steel producer with more than half of global output. The country's steel production jumped 15.6% to 271 million tons in the first quarter.

The figure was 29.6 million tons in India, an increase of 10.4% during the same period.

The other major producers Japan and the US saw crude steel output decreasing 1.7% and 6.3% to 23.7 million tons and 20.4 million tons, respectively.

The World Steel Association is a prominent industry group, with its members representing around 85% of global steel production with more than 160 steel producers.