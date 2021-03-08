Google doodle marks International Women’s Day

By Andac Hongur

ANKARA (AA) – Google on Monday has marked the International Women's Day with an interactive doodle.

The global search engine’s homepage has featured a special doodle which highlights female trailblazers who contributed to education, civil rights, arts, and sports among other areas.

The users of Turkish version are offered an elaborate read on stories of some women pioneers such as Marie Curie, the first woman Nobel Prize winner; Sarah Breedlove, a successful Afro-American woman entrepreneur; and Junko Tabei, the first woman who climbed to Mt. Everest when they click on the link below the doodle.

Google often alters its homepage to mark holidays, anniversaries, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

*With writing and contributions by Ahmet Gencturk