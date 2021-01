By Fatma Esma Arslan

DAKAR, Senegal (AA) – Guinean Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana and his Cabinet resigned Friday, according to the national presidential office.

Fofana submitted the government’s resignation to President Alpha Conde who accepted.

A new Cabinet will be formed.

Guinea held parliamentary elections in March and presidential elections in October.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara