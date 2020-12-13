Gov't plans to vaccinate 70% of Malaysians, says PM

By Omer Faruk Yildiz

KUALA LUMPUR (AA) – The government is planning to buy more COVID-19 vaccines to immunize as many as 70% of Malaysians, the country's prime minister said on Sunday.

“As for Malaysia, we have already got 30%. I have instructed Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba along with Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation) to negotiate and increase it from 30% to 60% or 70%,” Muhyiddin Yassin told a gathering in Johor, Malaysia.

Muhyiddin said suppliers have been asked to expedite delivery of the vaccine, which is expected to arrive early next year.

In late November, he said the government plans to procure enough doses to vaccinate 6.4 million people. Malaysia, which has a population of 32 million, has ordered the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, and an alternative from COVAX.

The Southeast Asian country's COVID-19 tally stands at 82,246, including 411 related deaths.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin in Ankara