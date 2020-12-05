Greece: No entry for those testing positive for virus

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – Greece will refuse entry to any person who tests positive for COVID-19 at the country’s entry points beginning Monday, an official said Friday.

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias also said at a news conference that no outsider will be allowed to enter the monastic community of Mt. Athos in northern Greece.

Both measures will take effect at 6 a.m. local time Monday.

The regions that continue to present alarming infection figures are Drama, Imathia, Florina, Pella, and Pieria, all in northern Greece, he added.

Greece reported 98 additional coronavirus deaths Friday, pushing fatalities to 2,804.

New cases stand at 1,667, slightly less than 1,882 recorded Thursday, according to official data.

The number of intubated patients also dropped to 612 from 622.

The nation’s overall case count stands at 113,185.

A nationwide lockdown has been in place since Nov. 8 that was initially expected to be lifted Nov. 30 but with rising infections and fatalities, authorities extended the date to at least Dec. 14.