Greece records highest daily cases

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – Greece on Thursday recorded 3,316 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new infections, 24 were identified at entry points of the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

Meanwhile, 530 police officers were also infected with more than half of them being in North Greece, the police said.

The nationwide tally of cases now stands at 66,637, of which more than 4,500 are related to travel abroad.

Intubated patients continue to rise reaching 310 in the last 24 hours.

Northern Greece, specifically the city of Thessaloniki, has 828 infections, while Attica region trails with 756.

Fatalities continued to rise with another 50 deaths, raising the overall toll to 959.