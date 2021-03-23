Greece records highest daily number of COVID cases

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – Greece registered 3,586 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, its highest daily figure since March 13 when it had recorded 3,465 cases.

The nationwide tally stands at 242,347 since the start of the pandemic, with a daily change: +1.5%, according to the National Public Health Organization.

Almost half of the cases were registered in the Attica region with 1,779 infections, while Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in northern Greece recorded 398.

Fifty-one deaths were confirmed, bringing that total to 7,582.

A total of 699 patients are currently on ventilators. That is up from 681 on Monday, while pressure is continuously increasing on the national health system as figures continue to rise.

And 518 patients were admitted to hospitals, a rise of 31.5% from Monday, while the average admission of patients with the virus in the last 7 days is 482.