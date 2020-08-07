Greece reports 151 new COVID-19 cases

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – Another 151 coronavirus cases were recorded Friday in Greece, with seven at the country's entry points.

The number of infections since the pandemic first appeared in Greece is 5,270 while deaths remain at 210, according the National Public Health Organization.

A total of 1,379 cases are related to travelling abroad while 2,611 are linked to already registered infections.

Forty-six were identified in the Attica region, 38 in the Thessaloniki region and 17 were connected to a wedding in Alexandroupolis.

The island of Poros in the Saronic Gulf was placed under strict measures after 13 people tested positive for the virus.

Businesses will have to remain closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (2000GMT to 0400GMT) and a ban is also in effect all public and private gatherings of more than nine people. Farmers markets are also suspended as well as village festivals and other such events.

Only four people, or six if they are in a family, will be allowed to sit at the same table in a cafe or restaurant.

Masks will be mandatory at all indoor and outdoor public spaces.

Restrictions will apply through Aug.17.

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said Friday the banning of customers standing in public entertainment venues — nightclubs, bars, restaurants and live music venues — will be extended until Aug, 31.