Greece reports more than 2,000 cases for 4th day

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – For the fourth day in a row, Greece recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus cases, health officials said on Friday.

At least 2,448 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours bringing the nationwide case-count to 52,254.

Among the new infections, 4,369 relate to travel from abroad.

The number of patients in intensive care units has risen to 193.

Health authorities also registered 14 more deaths, bringing the total deaths up to 715.

The recent surge has prompted the government to impose a second nationwide lockdown starting Saturday until Nov. 30.

Under the new restrictions, all retail shops will shut down, and traveling between regions will be banned.

Entry to the country by air or land is allowed only after a traveler presents a negative PCR test. People traveling abroad will also be required to present a negative test.

Restaurants will only be able to provide takeaway and delivery services, while bars, cafes, and gyms will be closed.