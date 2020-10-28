Greece sees steep rise in coronavirus cases

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – Greek authorities announced Wednesday its highest rise in cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in February with 1,547 new infections.

The numbers have doubled since Monday with a second straight day reaching four digits.

A total of 78 new cases are related to already confirmed infections, while 52 were recorded at entry points to the nation, according to the National Public Health Organization.

Total cases stand at 34,299 with 4,003 related to travel abroad and 12,552 to already known cases.

The number of intubated patients totals 108, the highest thus far, surpassing the 102 figure from Tuesday. Ten more patients have died, pushing that number to 603.