Greece's Panathinaikos part ways with coach Rick Pitino

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Greek basketball team Panathinaikos OPAP dismissed American coach Rick Pitino with mutual consent, the club announced on Friday.

"Mr. Pitino's presence in Panathinaikos family has been, is, and will be a great honor for our association and its history," the club said on its website.

"Every minute of our cooperation with Mr. Pitino has been extremely educational for our team members, and the knowledge of the American coach is a great legacy for the present and future of our club."

Having 14 wins, Panathinaikos are currently in the sixth place of the EuroLeague standing.