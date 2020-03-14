Greek officials announce 38 new cases of COVID-19

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiordas announced Saturday that 38 new coronavirus cases have been reported, raising the country’s total to 228.

Twenty-two are said to be domestic, meaning those patients did not travel overseas.

Fifty-seven patients are currently in hospitals and five are incubated in the Intensive care; eight have been released from hospitals.

Greece recorded three deaths due to the virus known as COVID-19.

Tsiordas, a disease specialist, said more than 3,400 samples have been tested.

The government announced earlier that it suspended all flights to and from Italy.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a meeting early Saturday, said the government will increase checks on compliance measures to control the spread of the virus.