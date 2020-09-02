Grieving mom wants back her daughter kidnapped by PKK

By Mesut Varol

VAN (AA) – In southeastern Turkey, a long-running sit-in protest of families whose children were kidnapped by YPG/PKK terrorists entered its 366th day on Wednesday, with outcries rising each day.

The protest began last September in the city of Diyarbakir, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The demonstration outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) – which the government accuses of having links to the terror group YPG/PKK – has been growing every day.

The grieving families have vowed to continue the sit-in until every family is reunited with their children.

Nazli Sancar, one of the protesting mothers, said her minor daughter was kidnapped by the terror group eight years ago when she was only 13.

The mother said she has had no news of her daughter, who was forced into a car and abducted by terrorists.

"When my daughter was only 13 years old, she was kidnapped by five HDP members with a vehicle and handed over to a terrorist organization," she said.

She said HDP claims her daughter joined the group voluntarily but her daughter was only a 13-year-old child and she could not do it willingly.

Sancar said they are resolute to take back their children from PKK terrorists and HDP, and they will resolutely stand against the terror group.

"I want the HDP to give our children back. We did not raise our children for HDP and PKK. We raised them to be good children for our country and our state," she said.

She called on all kidnapped children by the terror group to surrender to the security forces.

"Please, come and reunite with your families. These tears and pain should be over now," she added.

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

* Writing by Fahri Aksut in Ankara