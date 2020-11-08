Guinea: Supreme Court approves Conde’s election victory

By Fatma Esma Arslan

DAKAR, Senegal ( AA) – Guinea’s Supreme Court approved incumbent President Alpha Conde’s victory in the Oct. 18 elections, local media reported Sunday.

The Court evaluated objections from four other candidates, including Conde’s major rival Cellou Dalein Diallo, and decided that they were unreasonable and updated Conte’s vote total from 50.49% to 59.50%.

The ruling made Conde president for a third time.

A new Constitution in March passed via referendum, reset presidential terms, allowing Conde to seek a third term.

Conde's Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) and Diallo's UFDG, have accused each other of fueling intercommunal tensions during the election campaign.

Several people, including a police officer, were killed in clashes between police and protesters during the campaign and following the announcement of election results.

