Guinea to go to polls on March 22

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Guinea will hold legislative elections and a constitutional referendum on March 22, local media reported Saturday.

The electoral campaign will start on March 15 to 20, local media said, quoting a presidential decree.

The decision was taken in consideration of the opinion of the Constitutional Court and the request of the Independent National Electoral Commission, it said.

The commission is required to take all material and regulatory provisions for the combined organization of the legislative election and the constitutional referendum.

The High Communication Authority, Defense Ministry and Security and Territorial Administration Ministry are responsible for the application of the decree.

The date of the legislative elections and the referendum has been postponed twice — initially from Feb.16 to March 1, and then to March 22.

A total of 43 opposition political parties selected by the Independent National Electoral Commission are in the race.

The election has, however, been boycotted by other opposition groups, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea and the Union of Republican Forces — which are opposed to any changes to the Guinean constitution.