Gulf bloc hails 'progress' in talks on regional crisis

By Ahmed Yousef

DOHA, Qatar (AA) – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Friday welcomed Kuwait’s statement regarding progress in ongoing discussions to resolve the Gulf crisis.

“This reflects the GCC’s strength and cohesion, and its ability to overcome obstacles and challenges,” Nayef Falah al-Hajraf, the council’s secretary general, said in a statement.

His remarks came after Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah, Kuwait’s foreign minister, said talks to resolve the dispute – which has seen Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt severe ties with Qatar since 2017 – have been “fruitful.”

The top Kuwaiti diplomat said all sides have expressed a desire “to reach a final agreement.”

Al-Hajraf said the people of the region are looking forward to a future of hope and opportunities and a connected and united Gulf.

He stressed the importance of earlier efforts to resolve the dispute by Kuwait’s late Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The GCC official also hailed US President Donald Trump’s support for the ongoing mediation process.

Trump, according to a report by US daily New York Times, is pressing for a solution to the standoff before he leaves office in January.

His adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was in the region this week and met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday.

Accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism and meddling in their internal affairs, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt cut ties with Doha and imposed a land, sea, and air blockade on the country in 2017.

Qatar denies the charges and has voiced readiness for dialogue to end the impasse.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara