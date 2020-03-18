Gulf states register fresh coronavirus infections

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in all Gulf countries reported fresh coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Kuwait's Health Ministry said 12 people were infected with the virus, bringing the country's total cases to 142.

Oman reported nine new cases from the disease, taking the total count in the country to 33.

In Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry said the kingdom's total infections rose to 171 after 38 new cases were reported, according to the official SPA news agency.

Three new cases were also reported in Qatar, taking the country's total infections to 442, according to the Health Ministry.

In Bahrain, authorities said the country's total cases of coronavirus hit 242.

According to the official Bahraini News Agency, a total of 81 patients have recovered.

The United Arab Emirates also said the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country reached 113, according to the official WAM News Agency.

Worldwide, out of over 199,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 82,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 108,500 — 94% mild and 6% in critical condition, according to the website.

The WHO has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara