Gunmen abduct 33 people in northwestern Nigeria

By Olarewaju Kola

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AA) – Gunmen abducted at least 33 people, including a pregnant woman and children, during a nighttime raid in Nigeria’s northwestern Kaduna state.

Sabiu Suleiman, the traditional ruler of Kachia, a town in Kaduna, said Thursday that the men raided some homes and a bakery, shot dead three people and kidnapped 33 others on Wednesday night.

"The bandits broke into some houses. Twenty seven people were abducted from a junction in Kachia and five others as the bandits raided a bakery," Sulieman told a delegation of government officials and heads of security during their visit to the town.

He said the gunmen started shooting as soon as they arrived in the town. He appealed to the security agencies to ensure the release of the abducted residents.

Police also confirmed the incident Thursday but could not give details on the victims of the attack.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwa told journalists the security agencies in the state were on the trail of the abductors. He said the government would protect the citizens.

The kidnapping of the 33 residents was one of a series of abductions by gunmen in Nigeria’s northwest region. ​​​​​​​

On April 20, gunmen raided a university in Kaduna state, killed one person and abducted dozens of students. Five of the students were killed days after the incident. The surviving students were released last week.