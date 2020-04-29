Haftar militias attack field hospital in Libyan capital

By Gulsen Topcu

TRIPOLI (AA) – Forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar carried out a rocket attack early Wednesday on a field hospital in Libya’s capital.

The militias attacked the hospital, located on the airport road in southern Tripoli, with at least six rockets, according to a statement by the press center of the Government of National Accord-led Operation Volcano of Rage.

The attack inflicted enormous damage on the hospital and ambulances.

The statement added that the militias have continuously targeted hospitals and health staff.

In a video message Monday, Haftar unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya.

Pointing to street demonstrations in areas under his control, he claimed he had “accepted the mandate of the Libyan people” to govern the country.

He said the Skhirat agreement signed in 2015 by the warring sides in Libya under the auspices of the UN is "a thing of the past."

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut