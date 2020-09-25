Haiti's president seeks help to raise nation’s standing

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Haiti's president drew attention Thursday to the high levels of hunger, poverty and inequality endured by people worldwide, a trend he said cannot be reversed without a broad mobilization of financial resources.

In a speech delivered before the United Nations at its 75th General Assembly, Jovenel Moïse warned about the persistent gap between commitments and actions being taken to eliminate poverty in the world and used his country as an example.

The head of state pointed out that although Haiti has received billions of US dollars in aid from the international community during the last 10 years, the living conditions of Haitians have not improved.

"We need projects that fit our needs, that respond to our priorities and that allow us to implement human-centered economic development,” said Moïse. “We need projects that have a positive impact on poverty and that integrate the social and environmental issues of the country.”

Moïse said that while many countries have made significant efforts towards implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, the Caribbean nation is still lagging behind.

Haiti will only recover from this complex socio-economic crisis “with sustainable, coherent and effective support from the international community," he said.

According to the World Bank, in 2012, over 6 million Haitians lived below the poverty line of US$2.41 per day and more than 2.5 million fell below the extreme poverty line of US$1.12 per day.

The country has endured decades of political upheaval, poverty and a devastating earthquake in 2010 and remains highly vulnerable to natural hazards — mainly hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.