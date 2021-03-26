Half of Americans very worried about race issues: Poll

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – A record-high number of Americans, 48%, worry a great deal about race relations in the country, according to a poll released Friday.

The Gallup poll showed the figure dramatically increased 17% from 2020. The survey attributed the increase to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in police custody last May.

Hunger and homelessness, healthcare and the economy were also among the top concerns.

While 55% of Americans "worry a great deal" about hunger and homelessness, 52% said they have concerns about the availability and affordability of health care.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, worries about the economy increased 15% to 49%, the poll found.

There are also 8% increases in three other issues as people say they worry a great deal about crime and violence (to 50%), the way income and wealth are distributed in the US (to 46%), and illegal immigration (to 40%).

The poll was conducted March 1-15 by interviewing 1,010 adults as part of the company's annual update on Americans' concerns on national issues. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4% points.