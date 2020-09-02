Hamas chief to visit Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

By Hasan Darweesh

BEIRUT (AA) – Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh will visit Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, a group leader said on Wednesday.

“Haniyeh will meet Lebanese officials from the presidency, government, parliament and parties,” Maher Salah, the head of Hamas’ Diaspora Office, told Anadolu Agency.

He reiterated his movement’s support to the Lebanese people in their current crisis in the wake of the Beirut port blast.

Salah added the Hamas leader, who arrived in Lebanon on Tuesday, will also meet Palestinians in Lebanon and in the refugee camps.

“Our people in the camps have a distinguished history in the resistance for the liberation of Palestine,” he said, adding that Haniyeh’s talks in Lebanon will focus on the rights and interests of the Palestinian people.

Palestinian factions are scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday, with the participation of President Mahmoud Abbas and Haniyeh, to discuss ways of aborting Israeli annexation plans in the occupied West Bank.

Lebanon is home of more than 174,000 Palestinian refugees.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara