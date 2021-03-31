Hamas decries Bahrain’s embassy move in Israel

By Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – A Palestinian group on Wednesday condemned Bahrain’s latest moves as part of an agreement with Israel to normalize their relations last year.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued a royal decree to appoint an ambassador as head of Bahrain’s diplomatic mission to Israel, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the decision was the result of “insisting on the mistake of signing a normalization agreement with the occupation forces.”

Condemning the move, Qassem stressed that the agreement only serves the interests of Israel, not the Arab nations in the region.

Al Khalifa appointed Ambassador Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma to the post on Tuesday.

The Israeli government appointed a temporary head of its diplomatic mission to Bahrain in January.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Israel established formal relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as part of a US-brokered agreement, a move followed by Sudan and Morocco.

Palestinian leaders have decried the deals as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

