Hamas denounces deals between UAE, Bahrain and Israel

By Gulsen Topcu

GAZA (AA) –The normalization agreements between Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Israel are an act of betrayal against Palestinians, a spokesman for the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Wednesday.

Sami Abu Zuhri said such agreements would not bring peace to Israel and the people of the region would continue to view the Israeli state as an enemy and accused both Arab countries of siding with the enemy.

Israel formally signed the agreements with representatives of Bahrain, the UAE and Israel during a White House ceremony presided over by US President Donald Trump.

Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel last Friday after Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994 and the UAE in August.

Palestinians staged a series of rallies Tuesday in the West Bank and Gaza Strip against the controversial agreements.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas