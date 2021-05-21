Hamas, Israel cease-fire takes effect amid cautious calm

By Hacer Baser

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – A "mutual and simultaneous" cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas reached with Egypt mediation took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday)

The Israeli Security Cabinet voted to end attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip that began May 10 and accept the cease-fire, according to media reports.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri also confirmed the cease-fire deal.

Israeli warplanes continued to attack the Gaza Strip just one hour before the truce. The armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement fired rockets at regions around Gaza in retaliation for the attacks.

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.

​​​​​​​* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk