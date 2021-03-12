Hawks beat Raptors 121-120 with buzzer beater

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Atlanta Hawks earned a 121-120 win over the Toronto Raptors in a Thursday NBA game as shooting guard Tony Snell hit a three-pointer at the buzzer in Florida.

Hawks point guard Trae Young scored 37 points at Amalie Arena.

Italian forward Danilo Gallinari racked up 20 points for the Hawks, while Kevin Huerter chipped in with 19 points to contribute to the victory.

Hawks center scored 9 points but had 19 rebounds.

Raptors shooting guard Norman Powell scored 33 points and Chris Boucher had 29 points for Toronto.

Two Toronto players Kyle Lowry and Aron Baynes, made double-double each in Florida.

Lowry scored 17 points and produced 12 assists and Baynes had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Atlanta are in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, having a 17-20 win/loss record.

Toronto Raptors also have 17 wins and 20 losses.

– Sixers guard Korkmaz scores 16 points

The Turkish shooting guard of the Philadelphia 76ers, Furkan Korkmaz, bagged 16 points as the Sixers won against the Bulls 127-105 in Chicago.

Tobias Harris was the Sixers' team-high, scoring 24 points.

Dwight Howard tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers.

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen had 23, Zach LaVine scored 19 and Coby White racked up 18 points.

The 76ers are leading the Eastern Conference with 25 wins. They lost 12 others.

The Bulls had their 19th loss of the season, but Chicago won 16 games.

– *Results:

Charlotte Hornets – Detroit Pistons: 105-102

Toronto Raptors – Atlanta Hawks: 120-121

Brooklyn Nets – Boston Celtics: 121-109

Milwaukee Bucks – New York Knicks: 134-101

New Orleans Pelicans – Minnesota Timberwolves: 105-135

Chicago Bulls – Philadelphia 76ers: 105-127

Miami Heat – Orlando Magic: 111-103

Oklahoma City Thunder – Dallas Mavericks: 116-108

Los Angeles Clippers – Golden State Warriors: 130-104

Portland Trail Blazers – Phoenix Suns: 121-127

Sacramento Kings – Houston Rockets: 125-105

*First team home team