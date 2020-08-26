Head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi meets Syrian president

By Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – The head of the armed Hashd al-Shaabi group in Iraq met Wednesday with Syria's president in the capital Damascus to discuss strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Faleh Fayyad arrived in Syria to convey an oral "cooperation message" from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Bashar Al-Assad, according to the Iraqi official news agency (INA).

The message included issues related to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, continuing consultations and coordination on developments in the political and security situation in the region, as well as enhancing border security between the two countries, the INA reported.

The two sides also discussed joint efforts in counter-terrorism.

Kadhimi was in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, on Tuesday to attend a trilateral summit with Jordan and Egypt.