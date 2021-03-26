Head of Libyan council to pay working visit to Turkey

By Zafer Fatih Beyaz

ANKARA (AA) – The chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, will pay a working visit to Turkey on Friday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During Menfi’s first visit to Turkey after taking office, deep-rooted relations between Turkey and Libya will be reviewed in all aspects, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said Thursday.

The talks will also focus on steps to further develop cooperation between the two sides, bilateral relations and current regional and international issues.

*Writing by Merve Berker