Head of Turkish sports group proud to represent nation

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The head of a major Turkish sports group said he was honored during European Sports Week last month to have the chance to show the world, especially Europe, how well his country can organize sporting events.

Yasin Bolukbasi, the head of the Sport for All Federation, who the European Union also named its special envoy for European sports, said he hopes the successful bridge built between Europe and Turkey remain intact and that Turkey will continue to host many successful events.

"I firmly believe that with our ever-growing investments, the public will increasingly embrace the ideas of ​​healthy living and sports, the Turkish youth's interest in sports branches will rise, and we will achieve an Olympic spirit and success," Bolukbasi told Anadolu Agency.

– European Sports Week

European Sports Week traditionally is celebrated annually on Sept. 23-30 across Europe to raise awareness of the benefits of an active lifestyle for people from all walks of life.

The Turkish Sport for All Federation was commissioned by the Youth and Sports Ministry and the European Sports Commission to organize this year’s event.

Turkey had the most activity and interaction among EU member states and candidate countries through social media, he said.

"With the help of the Youth and Sports Ministry and Interior Ministry, various sporting events were held every day all across the country, from Mt. Munzur in Tunceli to Mt. Kato in Sirnak,” and beyond, he explained.

"These events prove that Turkey is a leading country in sports tourism."

"We carried out awareness-raising projects by inviting the public to live healthy lives and be active in activities such as 'Sports Festivals for All,' 'A License for Everyone, A Chance for the Future', 'Colorful Running,' and 'Let's Walk Together," he said.

Bolukbasi said the events took place with broad participation and demonstrated Turkey’s great potential for sports tourism.

– 'BeActive' Opening Ceremony

The BeActive opening was held on Sept. 23 at Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum, in Ankara. Various events were organized for the opening attended by Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, Turkey’s youth and sports minister.

– BeActive night

BeActive Night was held on Sept. 26. Famous instructors and professionals took the stage in the central Turkish province of Nevsehir and led popular activities, including Zumba and group fitness.

– Coronavirus measures

Bolukbasi said the Sport for All Federation produced television shows so that everyone could take part comfortably in sports amid the continuing pandemic.

"We did some exercise shows with professional trainers to enable people to do sports, and these programs were broadcast on public TV channels, including TRT 1, TRT Spor 2, and EBA [distance learning] TV," he said.