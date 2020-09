By Mahmut Atanur

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Nearly 1,500 homes were flooded and one person was killed Sunday following heavy rains in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province.

In a statement, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said the rains caused flooding in the province's Melawi region.

A total of 5,369 people were adversely affected by the floods.

In addition, 70 families whose homes were damaged were evacuated from the region.