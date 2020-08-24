Hellas Verona loan Turkish defender Mert Cetin

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Italian football club Roma on Monday said its Turkish defender Mert Cetin has moved to Hellas Verona under a temporary deal.

"The club can confirm that defender Mert Cetin has joined Hellas Verona on a season-long loan," Roma said in a statement.

It said that the 23-year-old's deal with Hellas Verona will run through June 2021.

"As part of the agreement, Verona have the option to make the transfer permanent. In the event this option is exercised, Roma will also retain a buy-back option," Roma added.

In 2019, Roma signed Cetin from Turkish club Genclerbirligi.

Last season he had six appearances for the Italian team.