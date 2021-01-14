Holders Bayern Munich dumped out of German Cup

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – In a major upset, defending champions Bayern Munich were knocked out of Germany’s top cup competition by a second-tier side on Wednesday.

Holstein Kiel won on penalties after the DFB-Pokal game at the Holstein-Stadion ended 2-2.

Serge Gnabry netted the opener for Munich in the 14th minute, while Fin Bartels leveled the scores on the 37th minute mark.

Leroy Sane restored Munich’s advantage just minutes after the break and the holders looked set for a win up until the dying moments of the match.

Kiel defender Hauke Wahl headed in a dramatic stoppage time equalizer to keep the game alive.

Neither side was able to score in extra time and Kiel won the penalty shootout 6-5 to register a historic victory that sent them through to the third round of the German Cup.