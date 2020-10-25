Honduras 50th party to ratify nuclear ban treaty

By Betul Yuruk

NEW YORK (AA) – Honduras on Saturday became the 50th country to ratify the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

With the signature, the treaty reached the required number of states for the document to take effect.

The UN said the first international treaty banning nuclear weapons will take effect Jan. 22.

The process to become effective began Oct. 24 — the 75th anniversary of the UN's founding that is celebrated as UN Day.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the development “represents a meaningful commitment towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons.”

Despite opposition of nuclear-powered countries, including the US, Russia and China, the treaty, which aims to destroy nuclear weapons all over the world and ban new ones, was approved July 7, 2017 with the approval of 122 countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly.

While 84 countries have signed the agreement — which was opened for signature Sept. 20, 2017 — 50 countries that signed made a commitment not to develop, test, manufacture, acquire or stock nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices under any circumstances.

The US, Russia, UK, China, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel did not sign the treaty.

