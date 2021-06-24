Honduras inaugurates embassy in Jerusalem

By Abdelraouf Arnaout

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez inaugurated Thursday the Honduran Embassy in Jerusalem.

The embassy was inaugurated in West Jerusalem making it the third diplomatic mission in the city following previous moves by the US and Guatemala.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that Bennett received Hernandez at the prime minister's residence in West Jerusalem.

The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting and then held a working session with the participation of other Honduran officials and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Both countries signed a memorandum of understanding regarding projects in the fields of agriculture, water resources management, health and education, and the sharing of scientific innovations.

"Under your leadership, Honduras stands consistently with Israel in international institutions," Bennet said addressing the Honduran president.

Also, Bennett shared his policy toward the Gaza Strip saying: "Things will be different from now on, for Gaza, the rule we act on is simple: their actions either bring them closer to us or push them away from us. They will be tested not by the statements they make but by the actions they take."

The Palestinian factions demand the lifting of the blockade on Gaza completely, and allowing the reconstruction of the strip, which is inhabited by more than two million Palestinians.

However, Israel refuses to allow reconstruction, before Hamas releases four Israelis, including two soldiers, who are being held in Gaza, a proposal which is rejected by the movement that insists on the necessity of concluding a "prisoner exchange" deal.