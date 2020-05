By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – A fire in a hospital in Russia's Tatarstan region claimed the lives of three people, the country's Emergency Ministry said on Saturday.

The fire broke out on Friday night in a block for patients with blood vessel diseases, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 88 people, including patients and personnel, were evacuated from the building.

A criminal case was launched following the incident with a short circuit suspected as a cause of the fire.