House Democrats to ask Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Democratic members of the US House of Representatives are planning to pass a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to oust President Donald Trump.

In a letter Sunday to her colleagues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will request unanimous consent to bring up the resolution drafted by Rep. Jamie Raskin.

The bill calls on Pence "to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

"If we do not receive Unanimous Consent, this legislation is planned to be brought up on the Floor the following day. We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours.

"Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor," wrote Pelosi.

Pelosi vowed Democrats will act with urgency, saying Trump poses "an imminent threat" to the Constitution and American democracy.

"As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," she added.

Trump is accused of inciting violence after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, which includes both the House and Senate, and of halting Congress' duty to certify Joe Biden's election win.

The ensuing violence resulted in five deaths and sparked anger among both Democrats and Republicans.