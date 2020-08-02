Houthis: Coalition forces release detained oil tanker

By Gulsen Topcu

SANA’A, Yemen (AA) – Yemen’s Houthi rebel group announced Sunday that coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia have released an oil tanker detained for nearly four months.

“Coalition forces released the oil tanker Dobra, which is carrying 25,993 tons of gasoline,” Yemen Petroleum Company, which is under Houthi control, said in a statement.

The tanker, which was detained for 118 days, has reached Hodeidah port, it said, adding coalition forces are still holding 16 oil tankers, including two diesel and two gas vessels and 12 vessels carrying gasoline.

It was also stressed that the gasoline in the released tanker is enough to meet local needs for only five days.

Coalition forces have not released a statement so far.

Regions in Yemen controlled by the Houthis continue to experience fuel shortages.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin