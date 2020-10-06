HP withdraws from TRNC government ahead of polls

By Muhammet İkbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The People's Party (HP), a member of the ruling coalition in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), withdrew from the government Tuesday ahead of presidential elections on Oct. 11.

"Until the new government is formed, we will act with a sense of responsibility. Good luck to our country," said HP chairman Yenal Senin following a caucus.

The HP formed a coalition with the National Unity Party (UBP) on May 22, 2019.