Hungarian PM backs Trump’ re-election bid

By Talha Oztudk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban said Friday he supports the re-election of US President Donald Trump.

Orban, who has been in power since 2010, said Trump called him late Thursday when he was in his kitchen and the two exchanged opinions on the approaching November presidential elections in the US, and on issues linked to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The US president is on particularly close, one could almost say friendly terms, with all the Central Europe leaders,” Orban said during his weekly public radio interview. “This is why we, or at least I am, personally supporting him to win the election,".

Orban is the first European leader to publicly support Trump’s presidential candidacy.