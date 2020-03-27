Hungary to impose curfew amid spread of coronavirus

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Hungary will impose a curfew as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s prime minister said Friday.

“We are introducing curfew restrictions throughout Hungary between March 28 and April 11,” said Victor Orban in an interview with the public broadcaster Kossuth radio.

For two weeks, people will only be allowed to leave their homes or places of residence to go to work or to run essential errands, said Orban.

He said people over the age of 65 will be allowed to go to grocery shops and pharmacies between 9:00 a.m. (0800GMT) and 12 p.m. (1100GMT). Others will not be allowed in those shops during that period,” said he

– Thanks Turkey and Uzbekistan

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto thanked Turkey and Uzbekistan for their help in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Szijjarto said they have asked for help from the Turkic Council and Turkey sent eight tons of material to be used in mask production.

Uzbekistan has also sent 150,000 protective masks to Hungary he added.

“Appreciation and thanks to the Turkish and Uzbekistan governments for their help: Real friends shows up in times of trouble,” he added.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 542,400 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 24,350, and over 124,100 recoveries.

Hungary has 300 confirmed cases and 10 deaths so far. Also some 34 people have been recovered.