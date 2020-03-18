Ibuprofen use for treating coronavirus triggers debate

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – Health experts are advising against the use of anti-inflammatory drug ibuprofen as pain relief for fever that can accompany coronavirus.

The over-the-counter drug, commonly known as Nurufen and Advil, is widely used in the U.S. and other parts of the world.

As various populations are forced to self-isolate, the use of medications at the ready could increase.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended abstention from its use following a recent article in medical journal The Lancet which emphasized that an enzyme boosted by this kind of anti-inflammatory drug could ultimately worsen the effects.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier agreed, saying that experts were "looking into this to give further guidance”.

"In the meantime, we recommend using rather paracetamol, and do not use ibuprofen as a self-medication. That's important," he said.

In a recent tweet, France's Health Minister Oliver Veran said the medication could be an "aggravating factor" in battling the virus.

Nurufen manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser issued an email response saying they were fully aware of the debate over the drug.

"Ibuprofen is a well-established medicine that has been used safely as a self-care fever and pain reducer, including in viral illnesses, for more than 30 years.

"We do not currently believe that there is any proven scientific evidence linking over-the-counter use of ibuprofen to the aggravation of COVID-19," the company said.

Veran added that if patients are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, they should seek the advice of their doctor.

The Spanish Agency of Medicine and Health Products, the country's regulatory authority, differs with WHO's assessment citing lack of scientific evidence.

The AEMPS added that a study on the relationship between the two will conclude end of May but "with the available information, it is complex to determine if this association exists".

After emerging in Wuhan, China, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 7,870 lives globally, according to the WHO.

Over 194,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in at least 164 countries and territories, with Europe as its epicenter.

Despite rising cases, most people who get infected suffer mild symptoms and recover.