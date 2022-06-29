İlanen Tebligat – 2018/893

T.C.

ADANA

6.AİLE MAHKEMESİ

Sayı: 2018/893 Esas 22 /4/2022

ADANA 6. AİLE MAHKEMESİ’NDEN

İLAN

Davacı, SEVGİ NASH ile Davalı , DANİEL A.NASH arasında mahkememizde görülmekle olan Boşanma (Evlilik Birliğinin Temelinden Sarsılması Nedeni İle Boşanma (Çekişmeli)) davası

nedeniyle;

Davalı, DANİEL. A.NASH’in tüm araştırmalara rağmen adresi tespit edilemediğinden, davalıya dava dilekçesinin gazete ilanı ile bildirilmesine karar verilmiştir.

Davacı vekili dava dilekçesinde; müvekkili ile davalının 02/05/2000 tarihinde evlendiklerini, davalının asker olması ve İncirlik’teki görevinin sona ermesi nedeniyle ülkesine döndüğünü, davacının Amerika’ya gidebilmesi için gerekli işlemleri tamamlayamadıklarını, davalının bu süreçte davacıya maddi yardımda bulunmadığını ve davacıyı arayıp sormadığını, evliliklerinin 2003 yılında filen bitmiş olmasma rağmen resmiyette devam ettiğini, bu evliliğin devamında hukuki bir yarar bulunmadığını beyan ederek tarafların boşanmalarına karar verilmesini talep etmiştir.

İlanen tebliğ tarihinden itibaren iki hafta içerisinde cevap dilekçesini sunması, ilk itirazların ileri sürmesi aksi hade davacının dava dilekçesinde ileri sürdüğü vakıaların tamamını inkar etmiş sayılacağı, daha sonra ilk itirazlarını ileri süremeyeceği HMK’nun 122,126,127,128,131. maddeleri gereğince, tebligat verine kaim olmak üzere davalı DANİEL A.NASH’ a ilanen tebliğ olunur.

Katip 154605 Hakim 211692

e-imza e-imza

REPUBLIC OF TURKEY

ADANA

6TH FAMILY COURT

No: 2018/893 Main 22/04/2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM ADANA 6TH FAMILY COURT

As the Divorce case (Divorce Due to Irremediable Breakdown of the Marital Union (Contested)) tried by our Court between the Plaintiff, SEVGI NASH, and the Defendant, DANIEL A.NASH;

As the address of the defendant, DANIEL A.NASH’s address could not be determined despite all the investigations, it is decreed that the defendant shall be notified of the lawsuit petition through a newspaper announcement.

In the case petition attorney of claimant stated that his client and defendant married on the date of 02/05/2000, defendant has returned to his country as he was a soldier and his duty in İncirlik has ended, they could not complete processes required for claimant to go to America, defendant has not helped claimant financially during this period, and he has not called the claimant, and since their marriage has actually ended in year 2003, officially it continued, and declared that there is no legal benefit in continuation of this marriage, and requested for divorce decision to be taken about the parties.

It is notified by announcement to defendant DANIEL A.NASH that he must submit his reply petition within two weeks following notification date of announcement, he must submit his preliminary objections, or else it will be deemed that all cases asserted in case petition of claimant are denied as a whole, and that he will not be able to submit his preliminary objections later on, to be considered as substitute for notification in accordance with articles 122, 126, 127, 128, 131 of Legal Procedures Law.

Clerk 154605 June 211692

e-signature e-signature