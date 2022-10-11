İlanen Tebligat – 2018/956 Esas

T.R.

7th FAMILY COURT OF ANKARA

Base No: 2018/956 Base

ANNOUNCEMENT TEXT

Due to the Recognition and Enforcement case pending in our Court between the Plaintiff İLKER KURT and the Defendant DUYGU PIRIL KURT;

The address of Defendant DUYGU PIRIL KURT T.C. 34447203502 (3 Plaza View Lane, Apt. 431, Foster City, California 94404 USA) could not be determined, and it was decided to announce the reasoned decision. With the decision of our Court dated 20/10/2020 and numbered 2018/956 and 2020/1060;

DECISION: For the reasons explained above:

BY ACCEPTANCE of the case;

1- RECOGNIZATION and ENFORCEMENT of the decision of United States California State of California San Mateo Provincial Supreme Court’s decision dated 14/03/2016, file number F 0130 158, finalization date 19/03/2016, regarding the DIVORCE of, İLKER KURT, born in Istanbul on 19/03/1978, with TR identity 31168474914, son of Mehmet Sabri and İlksen, registered in the population registry in Elazığ province, Karakoçan district, Yeniköy mah./village, Volume No: 83, House No: 14, BSN: 24 and DUYGU PIRIL KURT (formerly TANYEL) daughter of Mehmet Naili and Canan, registered in BSN 37 in the same place civil registry, born on 23/11/1981 in Istanbul with TR identity 34447203502,

2- With the deduction of the fee received in advance, the balance of 18.50 TL decision and verdict fee is collected from the defendant and recorded as revenue to the treasury,

3- Due to this lawsuit, a total of 263.80 TL, consisting of 35.90 TL application fee, 35.90 TL advance fee, 5 notification expenses 52 TL, 2 foreign notification fees 140 TL, to be collected from the defendant and paid to the plaintiff,

4- Since the plaintiff had himself represented by a proxy, the attorney’s fee of 3400 TL shall be collected from the defendant and given to the plaintiff in accordance with the AAÜT (Advocate’s Tariff),

5- When the decision is finalized, the refund of the advance expense deposited by the claimant party, which could not be used, to the plaintiff,

The decision is announced, provided that the legal remedy of appeal before the relevant legal office of the Ankara Regional Court of Justice is open pursuant to art. 345 of Code of Civil Procedure, with a petition to be submitted within 2 weeks from the notification of the reasoned decision to our court or to the Family Court in another place to be submitted to our court. 19/01/2022

Clerk Judge 120306 117006

E-signature E-signature

(This text has been translated from English to Turkish as true copy by ourside) YUSUF ÖMER CAMBAZ – Yeminli Tercüman. (Sworn-in Translator)

