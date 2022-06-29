İlanen Tebligat – 2019/3

İLAN

TÜRKİYE CUMHURİYETİ İZMİR 9. AİLE MAHKEMESİNDEN

ESAS NO: 2019/3

DAVALI: EDUARDO ALFONSO TRULLENQUE

Adresi: 2121 TANNHEILL DRİVE HOUSTON, TEKSAS 77008, A.B.D.

Davacı Fulden Yılmaz ile davalı Eduardo Alfonso Trullenque arasında mahkememizde

görülmekte olan tanıma ve tenfiz davasında, dava dilekçesi davalıya yukarıda belirtilen

adreste tebliğ edilememiştir. Davalının başka adresi de bilinmediğinden, davalıya ilanen

tebliğat yapılmasına karar verilmiştir. Dava dilekçesinde özetle; davacı ile davalının Amerika

Birleşik Devletleri’nde Florida Eyaletinde bulunan mahkeme tarafından verilen karar ile

boşandıkları belirtilerek, bu boşanmanın Türkiye’de geçerli olması için tanınması ve tenfizi

talep edilmiştir.

7201 Sayılı il Tebligat Kanununun 31/1 maddesi gereğince ilanen tebliğin. son ilan tarihinden itibaren yedi gün sonra yapılmış sayılacağı. davalıya dava dilekçesinin kendisine tebliğinden itibaren iki hafta içinde davaya cevap verebileceği, verilecek cevap dilekçesine delillerin eklenmesi ya da bulundukları yerin bildirilmesi gerektiği, süresi içerisinde cevap dilekçesi verilmemesi durumunda dava dilekçesinde ileri sürelen vakıaların reddedilmiş sayılacağı ve duruşmanın 06/12/2022 günü saat 09:30’da yapılacağı hususu ile dava dilekçesinin davalıya tebliğ yerine kaim olmak üzere ilanen tebliğ olunur.

NOTICE

FROM TURKISH REPUBLIC İZMİR 9. FAMILY COURT

DOCKET NO : 2019/3

RESPONDENT: EDUARDO ALFONSO TRULLENQUE

His address: 2121 TANNELLE DRIVE HOUSTON, TEXAS 77008 , U.S.A

The lawsuit petition could not be served on respondent Eduardo Alfonso Trollenque’s address mentioned above in the recognition and enforcement case between claimant Fulden Yılmaz and respondent Eduardo Alonso Trullenque. initiated before our court. Since no other address is known, it. has been decided to make the notification to respondent via international notice by publication. It was stated in summary in the lawsuit petition that parties got divorced by judgment of the court in Florida. U.S.A., so that recognition and enforcement of this judgement has been requested in order to be officially valid in Turkey.

It is enounced that notification shall be deemed as made within seven days as of the last date of notice under article 31/1 of Notification Law numbered 7201, that respondent shall have the right to submit his response within two weeks as of notification of lawsuit petition under, that he shall add his evidences in his response or he shall indicate the places where evidences are, that he shall be deemed as ignored all allegations forwarded in the lawsuit petition under, provided that he does not an submit response within prescribed time period. that the hearing shall be held on 6th of December 2022 at 09h30. thus it is noticed by publication for the notification of the lawsuit petition to respondent.