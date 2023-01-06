İlanen Tebligat – 2019/650 Esas

T.C.

Mahkememizin 2019/650 esas savılı dosvasında Davacı ELİF COTRONE tarafından

açılan tanıma ve tenfiz davasında davalı SHANE BRİAN COTRONE’nin tüm aramalara

rağmen ikametgahı, meskeni ve iş yeri de tespit edilemediğinden gerekçeli kararın Tebligat

Kanunu 28 ve devamı maddeleri gereğince ilanen tebliğine karar verilmiş olup, Davanın

KABULÜ ile Kayseri ili, Develi ilçesi, Fenese Aşağı Mah./köyü, Cilt no: 7, Hane No:226’da

nüfusa kayıtlı Hüseyin Saim ve Ayşe’den olma, 14/07/1977 doğumlu, 46513447352 T.C

Kimlik numaralı ELİF COTRONE ile ABD uyruklu Warren Ray ve Susan Theresa’dan olma,

13/03/1976 doğumlu, SHAND BRİAN COTRONE’ nin Harford ilçesi, Gezici Temyiz

Mahkemesinin C-99-1268 sayılı 11/04/2000 Tarihinde boğanmalarına ilişkin kesinleşen

boşanmanın TANINMASINA ilişkin karar verilmiş olup Tebligat Kanunu 31. maddesi

gereğince ilan tarihinden itibaren davalı ‘ya iki hafta sonra kararımızın tebliğ edilmiş

sayılacağı ve yasal olan iki hafta süre içerisinde istinaf başvurusunda bulunulmaması halinde kararın kesinleşeceği ilanen tebliğ olunur. 17/05/2022

17/05/2022

Issue: 2019/650 Docket

NOTICE

In the recognition and enforcement lawsuit filed by the plaintiff ELİF COTRONE in the file numbered 2019/650 of our court, due to the fact that the residence and workplace of the defendant SHANE BRIAN CTRONE could not be determined despite all searches, it has been decided to notify the reasoned decision by announcement In accordance with Articles 28 et seqç of the Notification Law, with the ADOPTION of the Case, it was decided to RECOGNISE the finalized divorce regarding the divorce of the Circuit Court of Appeal on 11/04/2000, numbered C-99-1268 regarding ELIF COTRONE, who is registered in Kayseri province, Develi district, Fenese Asagi Quarter/Village, Volume no: 7; Home No: 226, who is the daughter of Huseyin Saim and Ayse, who was born in 14/07/1977, who is holder of Turkish Identity Number with 46513447352 and SHANE BRIAN COTRONE, who is the citizen of USA, who is the son of Warren Ray and Susan Theresa, who was born on 13/03/1976, pursuant to Article 31 of the Notification Law, it is notified that the decision will be deemed to have been notified to the defendant after two weeks from the date of announcement and if no appeal is filed within the legal period of two weeks, the decision will be finalized. 17/05/2022

For Detailed Information : Aykut YILDIRIM Clerk