İlanen Tebligat – 2020/1644 Esas

KONYA 7. AILE MAHKEMESiNDEN

DOSYA NO : 2020/1644 ESAS

İLAN METNİ

Davacı tarafça daval ile evlenirken aymı dine mensup olduğu düşüncesi ile evliliğinin akdi kurulduğunun ancak durumun böyle olmadığının anlaşıldığı iddia edildiği bu sebepten davacı tarafın nispi butlan sebebiyle evliliğin iptali kabul görmemesi halinde TMK 166/1 maddesi gereğince boşanma talep edildiği bu çerçevede delil ve beyan sunmak zere davalrya 2 hafta kesin süre verildiği ilan olunur. 25/10/2022

Katip 166292 Hakim 189543

e-imzalıdır e-imzalıdır

FROM THE 7TH FAMİLY COURT OF KONYA

File Number: 2020/1644 Judgement

ANNOUNCEMENT TEXT

“Regarding to the sense/thought of complainant related to the religion of defendant that they both belonged/believed to the same religion, parties settled marriage agreement. It is claimed by the complainant that later on he realized that the situation is not as he sensed/thought; and because of this reason if the petition/application of complainant related to the annulment of marriage due to relative nullity is disapproved, divorcement is demanded/claimed based on the 166/1 article of Turkish Civil Code; and defendant is given a duration of exact/indisputable two weeks in order to submit her statement and evidences.” 25.10.2022

Clerk: 166292 Judge 189543

e-signed e-signed

Expert/Translator

Assoc. Prof. Halil AKMEŞE